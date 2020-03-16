Scrap metal businesses fight it out in court

Ron Bowes at Zebra Wreckers in Gracemere. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A GRACEMERE business has filed a lawsuit against a Northern Territory company for an outstanding invoice of more than $300,000.

There are also charges of almost $35,000 for claimed damages to an excavator in Darwin.

Bowes Investment Pty Ltd, trading as Zebra Metals and Environmental Services of Gracemere, is suing WKJ Metal Recycling Pty Ltd, based in Yarrawonga, for $335,729.37.

Court documents state the two companies had contracts in place, which were entered into in August 2019, for the sale of goods from Zebra Metals scrap metal yard in Darwin.

It is understood WKJ Metal Recycling agreed to purchase 1000 metric tonnes of scrap steel at $285 per metric tonne, plus GST.

Zebra Metals claims the parties agreed Zebra Metals would provide WKJ Metal Recycling with an excavator with mechanical shears and magnet to conduct the work.

The goods were to be allegedly loaded into shipping containers and WKJ Metal Recycling was to provide details of the contents of each container including the gross and tare weights for the tax ­invoice. The parties allegedly agreed WKJ Metal Recycling would pay for the goods within seven days after receiving the tax invoice.

WKJ Metal Recycling allegedly commenced shearing and cutting up the steel on or about August 8, 2019.

It is claimed despite numerous requests, WKJ Metal Recycling failed and refused to provide details of the contents of each container, including gross and tare weights

An invoice was sent for the first 380 metres tonnes of scrap metal in the sum of $119,130 which remained to be unpaid.

There is a further balance of 620 metric tonnes in the sum of $194,370 plus GST.

The court documents detail WKJ Metal Recycling was indebted for the sum of $313,500.

Further to this, while operating the excavator to load the metal, the WKJ operator allegedly caused extensive damage to the fuel tank, toolbox, ramp, side and door glass and covers of the excavator.

It is claimed the excavator damage was a breach of contract and negligent act on behalf of WKJ Metal Recycling.

Zebra Metals claims WKY Recycling failed to use or operate the excavator with reasonable care and skill and failed to maintain the excavator.

Damage to the excavator has been estimated to cost $34,422.27.

This includes claims for quotes for various parts including $940 for boom side glass, $360 for the left hand door glass, replacement parts estimated to be $15,373.48, labour costs of $2227.90, bucket ramp repair of $13,520.89 and two-way replacement of $300.

There was a further claimed contract for the sale of nickel drill rods which were also located in Zebra Metals’s Darwin scrap yard.

WKJ Metal Recycling allegedly agreed to purchase 40 metric tonnes of the rods for $400 per metric tonne plus GST.

It is claimed WKJ Metal Recycling were to cut and loaded into shipping containers and they would provide details of contents including the gross and tare weights.

WKJ Metal Recycling took the goods in August 2019.

An invoice was allegedly forwarded to them on September 12 2019 for $17,600 including GST.

Part payments were allegedly received on September 12 of $1,492.90 and on October 16 for $28,600.

This left an alleged amount of $301,007.10 remaining, plus the $34,722.27 for equipment damages.

The court documents were filed in the Rockhampton District Court in November 2019 by George Cowan of Rees R and Sydney Jones.

WKJ Metal Recycling filed an intention to defend on January 1 this year and a defence was filed on February 4.

The defence denied various allegations in paragraphs of the statement of claim.

WKJ Recycling denies claims of the scrap steel contract.

WKJ Recycling also states any damage to the excavator by them was “made good” before it was returned to Zebra Metals.

The company also claim they notified Zebra Metals of the damage and operated the machinery with “due skill, care and diligence”.

WKJ Recycling has made a counterclaim that it suffered further losses of $45,130 for costs in loading the shipping containers and $4000 USD of additional freight costs due to underweight shipping containers.

WKJ Recycling is seeking relief on the damages, interest and costs.