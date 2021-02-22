Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Screaming’: 7 killed in plane explosion

by Vanessa Brown
22nd Feb 2021 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM

A military plane crash in Nigeria has killed all seven occupants on board after an engine failure sparked an explosion shortly after taking off from Nigeria’s capital of Abuja.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash,” Nigeria air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said.

The plane was spotted attempting to turn back immediately after takeoff but exploded before being able to make an emergency landing.

The horrific event was reportedly witnessed by hundreds watching on from the airport.

“Everybody there was screaming full of disbelief,” government employee Olugbenga Alaade told reporters.

Photos of the airport show black plumes of smoke around the debris.

The incident comes days after a United Airlines Boeing aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the weekend, after the flight experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Flying from Denver, Colorado to Honolulu in Hawaii, the aircraft was forced to make an emergency turnaround as chunks of metal began tearing off and landing on Denver streets.

Terrifying images show the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 fully engulfed in flames above Colorado.

Miraculously, Flight 328 made a successful emergency landing at Denver International Airport, with no injuries recorded among the 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Originally published as ‘Screaming’: 7 killed in plane explosion

More Stories

aviation nigeria plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Origin makes an MCG comeback

      Origin makes an MCG comeback
      • 22nd Feb 2021 9:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Car rolls backwards at home, injures teenager

        Premium Content Car rolls backwards at home, injures teenager

        News The teenager was taken in an ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital

        Funds to highlight military projects and activities

        Premium Content Funds to highlight military projects and activities

        News Given the conclusion of the Anzac Centenary Period, projects that commemorate later...

        CQ conviction overturned, new trial ordered after jury bias

        Premium Content CQ conviction overturned, new trial ordered after jury bias

        News Man accused of having sexual relations with his stepdaughter

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australian democracy in big trouble

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australian democracy in big trouble

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.