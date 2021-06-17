Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a woman with murder. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police have charged a woman with murder. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

‘Screaming’: Alleged murder in front of son

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
17th Jun 2021 7:15 AM

Queensland police have charged a Brisbane woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed a man to death on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old woman allegedly attacked the man, understood to be her estranged husband, when he returned to his home on Ward Street, Newmarket about 7pm.

Early reports suggest the couple’s 10-year-old son was in the car when the woman allegedly ambushed and attacked the man on the street.

The 51-year-old man died at the scene.

Neighbours told Channel 7 how they had rushed to the man’s aid.

“I heard the screaming... As soon as I came out I rang 000. The body was lying in the middle of the road,” one neighbour said.

“He was on the side of the road, he was already deceased... It was pretty horrific,” another said.

Hugh Cochrane described in a local Facebook group how “terrible” the scene was, while Jo McGuire said it was “not pleasant” and was “pretty scary”.

The woman was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

She is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

More to come

Originally published as ‘Screaming’: Alleged murder in front of son

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s view of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

        Premium Content Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

        Property The Biloela property sold to locals, who were interested in backgrounding...

        Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

        Premium Content Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

        Crime A man accused of choking his mother allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the...

        Man hospitalised in CQ bus crash

        Premium Content Man hospitalised in CQ bus crash

        News Paramedics treated a man in his 70s at the scene.