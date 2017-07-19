25°
Screaming Jets bring old and new hits in rockin' gig

Michelle Gately
| 19th Jul 2017 6:03 PM
LEGENDARY TOUR: Dave Gleeson, pictured on stage with Jimi Hocking will bring The Screaming Jets to the Great Western Hotel on July 30 as part of their North Queensland Chromozone tour.
LEGENDARY TOUR: Dave Gleeson, pictured on stage with Jimi Hocking will bring The Screaming Jets to the Great Western Hotel on July 30 as part of their North Queensland Chromozone tour.

WEAR ear plugs.

It's the one bit of advice Dave Gleeson would give to his younger self.

But it's tough to say whether the young rocker would have taken any notice.

After almost three decades fronting The Screaming Jets, Dave has learnt a thing or two about a good live gig, and Rockhampton audiences are set to get a taste of Aussie hard rock gold when the band brings their national Chromozone tour to the Beef Capital.

And although they're bringing some hit new material into the live mix, Dave promised fans could expect plenty of the old favourites.

"We pride ourselves on being a great, fun rock band with no pretence,” he said.

"We play the songs people know and love us for and our loyal fans have loved over the years.

"Because this album went so well and was received so well we can play probably four or five songs off the Chrome album.

"It's a great night of new and old mixed together.”

It's all about getting the balance right, though, and delivering the new material in a way that makes the crowd go wild.

"It actually makes it really fun for not only the crowd, but us as well,” Dave said.

Touring hasn't lost its appeal for Dave since the group formed in Newcastle in 1989.

"We're very lucky to have a job like this where we can get out on the road and provide for our families and our lives and stuff and still have such a great time doing,” Dave said.

"As long as its good fun, I'm going to keep getting out there having a crack.

"Of course, you've got to be pulling crowds as well because if you're just going out on tour and not pulling crowds, that's gotta suck.”

Once this leg of the Chrome tour finishes, Dave said the group would bring their individually-written songs together and work on a new album for next year.

Preparations for the 30th anniversary celebrations in 2019 are also well underway.

"They said it'd never last,” Dave joked.

"When you start off and everyone's on equal footing and the band's going from strength to strength.

"We all thought if one member left that would be it. Turned out someone did, and then we replaced that guy.

"Over the years the band kept going through adversity and through member changes.

"Then you realise the band has obviously become bigger than those in it.

"We've built up the Screaming Jets as a brand that is synonymous with Australian rock and roll.

"To think that's what we were doing is very strange to look back on, because mostly it's a bunch of fumbling around at gigs and getting in the car and driving somewhere else, but it turns out we were actually building something.”

The band will tour nationally next year with Suzie Quatro, Baby Animals and The Angels, also fronted by Dave.

"It's going to put me through my paces, doing The Jets and The Angels,” he said.

"It'll be a bit of a workout, but they're great days those festivals and I really want to get The Jets in front of 4000-5000 people.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  gettingout great western hotel screaming jets suzi quatro

