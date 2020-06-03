Screen Acting Essentials available online this weekend

Neighbours' star Tim Ross is one the coaches for the Screen Acting Essential online course this weekend

you can learn practical screen and stage acting skills from leading industry tutors from the comfort of your home in a four-day intensive course, starting ­Saturday. The course is designed to demystify the actor’s process, and to accommodate the needs of both the beginner and those theatre-based actors who wish to acquire the specialist skills of the successful screen actor.

The workshop is aimed at first time and emerging actors, performers, artists and directors, though all are welcome and no experience is required.

Each day will consist of specialised learnings from different tutors including veteran actor and coach Philip Holder; Tim Ross of Wonderland, Harrow, Home and Away and Neighbours fame; voice coach Dianne Eden; and feature film director and writer Andrew Lawrence.

Limited spots remain for participants aged 16 years and above. The workshop will be held via Zoom each Saturday between June 6 and 27, from 10am to 1pm.

For ticketing or other information visit www.capricornfilmfestival.com or www.facebook.com/capfilmfest/