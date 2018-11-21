Screen talents heading this way

SCREEN TALENT: Melina Vidler will be on the acting panel and one of the judges.

SCREEN TALENT: Melina Vidler will be on the acting panel and one of the judges.

AS WE count down to this year's film festival on November 23-24, the guest judges and panellists who will lend their expertise to the event have been confirmed.

Presented by Livingstone Shire Council, the 2018 Capricorn Film Festival gives residents the chance to support filmmakers from the region and all over the world.

It also allows for local filmmakers, seasoned and beginner, to enter their short films into the competition, where industry professionals will choose the best film in each category.

The industry professionals will also host masterclasses and panel discussions prior to the CAPS Short Film Festival on Saturday, November 24.

Festival founder Luke Graham said this year Ben Mingay would be the emcee for the short film festival.

"Ben is an actor and singer who starred in Packed to the Rafters, Wonderland, Home and Away and recently the telemovie House of Bond,” Luke said.

Actor Ben Mingay will emcee the event.

"Guest judges and panellists for the weekend include Katherine Slattery representing Screen Queensland, David Field, Dov Kornits, Melina Vidler and Mayor Bill Ludwig representing the principal partner, Livingstone Shire Council.”

Screen Queensland vice-president of content Katherine Slattery has worked as an actor, script developer and producer in the Australian film industry and will present a Filmmaker Support session showing how Screen Queensland assists filmmakers to create their stories for screen.

Dov Kornits, film distributor and founder of media company Filmink, will teach a masterclass on pitching your project, also talking on the independent Australian film landscape.

Australian film industry legend David Field will be in attendance for a special Q&A after The Pretend One's screening on Friday night. He will also attend Saturday's Acting Panel and be judging.

David's roles include Two Hands, Chopper, Oyster Farmer and Mystery Road.

Melina Vidler is an Australian actor best known for hit TV drama 800 Words. Melina will be joining David Field and Ben Mingay on the Acting Panel, also judging the short film festival.

The Capricorn Film Festival will be held November 23-24. Visit www.capricornfilm festival.com.