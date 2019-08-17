Menu
SCRU finals live stream: Colts, University v Noosa

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 11:33 AM
RUGBY UNION: The undefeated Noosa Dolphins will battle USC Barbarians in the Colts grand final today at Sunshine Beach.

Noosa head into the clash in fine form, having won all 15 of their regular season fixtures before toppling Caloundra in the major semi-final to earn a direct berth into the decider.

Meanwhile, Barbarians finished the season in third and defeated Gympie and Caloundra convincingly on their way to the final.

The last time the two sides faced off, in July, Noosa won 42-19.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 12noon

The Sunshine Coast Daily

