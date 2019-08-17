Menu
SCRU finals livestream: Women, Noosa v Caboolture

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Noosa Dolphins' women will be the first to take advantage of their home grounds as they host Caboolture Snakes in the Women's 12s grand final today.

The Snakes were undefeated through the regular season but were forced to take the long road into the grand final after Dolphins toppled them in the major semi-final.

The two sides have had some tough tussles through the season and will look to finish the year strong, kicking off at 10.30am.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 10.30am.

Note: We experienced technical difficulties with the beginning of the livestream. We apologise for the inconvenience and the full match will be available to replay later today.

caboolture snakes grand final noosa dolphins rugby union sunshine coast rugby union women's 12s
The Sunshine Coast Daily

