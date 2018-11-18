Rugby teens: One great fightback deserves another

Neck injury victim Conor Tweedy taking his first steps assisted by therapists at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Mum Bec (at rear). Picture: Kristine Taylor, Australian Story ABC

OLLIE Bierhoff was hailed a miracle boy when he walked out of hospital after being told he may never walk again.

And last night, the 18-year-old Toowoomba Grammar rugby player walked into his school formal with his girlfriend on his arm.

There is no one more grateful for Ollie's miraculous recovery from a broken neck, suffered in a training accident in July, than his loving parents.

"I'm so grateful that Ollie was able to go back to school in the last term of Year 12," mother Colleen said.

"He is a boarder and those boys are like brothers.

"It's a life milestone.

"Ollie treated his recovery like his rugby training. He ate the right things to build his strength and train his body to move again. He was single-minded.''

Oliver Bierhoff arrives at the Toowoomba Grammar School formal with partner Holluy Bradley last night. Picture: David Martinelli

Colleen wants Ollie's story to offer hope to those who have little.

"The love we have felt from the extended community at Toowoomba Grammar and from other friends and family has been amazing," she said.

Rugby scrum collapse teen Conor Tweedy is also making incredible progress, taking his first halting, assisted steps without his wheelchair in a show of fighting spirit that has earned admiration from rugby headliners Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper.

A photo posted by the Year 11 schoolboy on Instagram has stirred an astonishing flood of wellwishing from family, friends, his school community of St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace, Wallabies and supporters.

All have been in Conor's corner wishing this day was even possible after the traumatic spinal-cord injury the prop suffered when a scrum collapsed in a GPS Second XV match on July 21.

The extent of his recovery is still a mixed bag, but the sight of Conor, 17, standing and holding some of his own weight with the aid of parallel bars is an Everest of positivity for the youngster.

"Whoever tells you they ran before they walked is such a liar #ALLIN," Conor posted on social media, with typical wry humour.

Touring Wallabies centre Kerevi responded: "Yeaaah BOY! We'll go for a run when I get back."

Cooper, who also visited Conor in hospital, added: "Great work brother."

The incredible fight within the two boys, who bonded when they found themselves in the same spinal unit, is the theme of a powerful episode of Australian Story on ABC television tomorrow.

"It all happened so fast that I didn't really have time to get terrified," Bierhoff tells Australian Story.

"I just kind of went to get up and I just couldn't move.''