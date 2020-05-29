SCU graduate’s incredible coronavirus breakthrough

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

SOUTHERN Cross University nursing graduate Craig Burke and his team have developed real-time analytics software that is being used in the fight against coronavirus in England.

As the chief executive of Patienteer, Mr Burke has put his experiences as a clinician and process analyst to good use by creating software to help better manage the flow of patients through the hospital system.

"Early on, my family here and back home have been worried sick about me going into hospital working so closely with the doctors and nurses that are treating Covid-19 patients," he said.

"I was always aware that the odds of me catching Covid-19 were high, as over 50 per cent of all the clinicians I work with have had Covid-19.

"For me, as an ex-nurse, it had always played on my mind, particularly knowing the consequences.

"I had to put this important work first, before the risks to my health.

"It's what most doctors and nurses have done."

According to Mr Burke, one of Patienteer's Acute Hospital clients has had 1100 cases, and 296 deaths to date, which is half the deaths of a similar size hospital down the road.

At one point at the end of March, 85 per cent of all inpatients had Covid-19.

Patienteer seeks to prevent people from dying of coronavirus by helping to highlight who to prioritise first.

Essentially, Patienteer's workflow technology is different to any other heathtech software, as it prioritises tasks in real-time based on each patient's condition and available resources.

"The software has certainly focused the clinician's workload to spend more time on delivering clinical tasks rather than scouring through clinical data to identify what's required next," Mr Burke said.

Patienteer's CEO, Craig Burke (nursing grad) has developed real-time analytics software, which helps guide the patient journey. He now finds himself working 60-hour weeks in a UK hospital command centre alongside specialist doctors, keeping an eye on his software as it alerts doctors to a patient's deteriorating condition.

"Prior to this the clinicians would have to walk around to each ward to see who needs help, which patients are the sickest etc, and all done by verbal handover.

"Now, they use Patienteer and call the ward to ask specific questions about deteriorating patients before going down to scout sick patients."