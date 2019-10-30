Menu
Camilla Franks at her Camilla Reef Collection at Bondi Icebergs, Bondi Beach. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Lifestyle

Scuba-diving Camilla inspired by Great Barrier Reef

by Jonathon Moran
30th Oct 2019 6:24 PM
Camilla Franks has turned her attention to the Great Barrier Reef with her latest collection.

The celebrated fashion designer chose landmark Bondi Beach as the backdrop to launch her Reef range over lunch on Wednesday.

"As I've been lucky enough to give birth to this big, beautiful brand of mine, with that comes a sense of responsibility," she said.

Camilla Franks at her Camilla Reef Collection launch held at Bondi Icebergs, Bondi Beach. Picture: Jonathan Ng
"I have this platform to have a voice and with that our aim is to stretch far beyond the walls of fashion.

"Our dream is through our print designs to drive conversation around art, culture, the climate - whatever strikes a chord for us."

Reef is the latest component of Franks's 'Mother' collection, which previously featured prints from her collaboration with Aboriginal artists.

In search of inspiration for her 15th anniversary collection, Franks visited the Warlukurlangu art centre, before heading to the Great Barrier Reef.

A keen scuba diver, Franks spent time in Cairns with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef creating the collection and has donated $20,000 to the charity as her way of contributing to saving the natural wonder.

"I learnt a lot on this trip and I want to share those leanings," she said.

