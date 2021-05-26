‘Scum of the earth’:Man sentenced for molesting stepdaughter

A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter nearly every day for three years.

A Coast man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter for years while he cared for his sick wife.

The 65-year-old man pleaded guilty in December last year to two counts of sexual assault and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack told Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday the man had sexually touched his stepdaughter between 2011-2014.

The girl was aged between 13-16 at the time.

The court heard there was a 42-year age gap between the pair.

His offences included touching her breasts almost daily and the stroking of her genitalia over her underwear whenever she sat next to him in their Sunshine Beach home, the court heard.

Mr Slack said once the girl turned 16, the man on two separate occasions sexually assaulted her in their home with further inappropriate touching.

"She was fearful of what would happen if she told him to stop," Mr Slack said.

After she reported the incidents to police in 2018, the man told her he was sorry for having caused her harm in a series of text messages and phone calls, the court heard.

"I was trying to be your mum and your dad, if you had said anything it would have stopped instantly," the man had said at the time.

The court also heard the man had started calling himself "the scum of the earth" and kept complaining people were looking at him like he was a "piece of shit".

Acting Judge Rob East said he accepted the man was remorseful for his actions against the child.

A psychologist report presented to the court stated the man didn't have paedophilia tendencies.

"(The report stated) you were most likely suffering a level of depression during this period of the difficulties of caring for your very ill wife," acting Judge East said.

"None of this excuses it but it does explain it."

"It needs to be emphasised that you were in a position of trust as her stepfather."

The man was sentenced to five years in jail, which will be suspended after 15 months served.