‘Scum’: Rocky woman abuses former neighbour

Tina Katrice Baker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of commit public nuisance. Picture: Alix Sweeney

“F--- you, you black scum” were just some of the words yelled at a Rockhampton resident on the balcony of their home by their former best friend and neighbour.

Tina Katrice Baker, 50, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Courtney Brown said police were called to a disturbance at an address in Rockhampton about 12.15am on May 28.

Ms Brown said police attended the address and saw three women outside by the fence shouting at persons on the front balcony of their home.

She said police directed the women to move away from the fence to the other side of the road, however, two of the women, including Baker, continued to shout at the person, yelling, “F--- you, you black scum” and “you sl--”.

She said Baker was warned by police to stop swearing or she would be arrested for public nuisance.

She said Baker was again warned about her behaviour, however, continued to swear and shout and was arrested.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been drinking and had issues with that person.

Ms Legrady said the person was her former neighbour and best friend.

“The complainant was in a relationship with her son, who is in prison, and her daughter had been receiving messages from the complainant,” she said.

“My client had been reading the messages and she snapped.

“She is extremely sorry for her actions.”

Baker was fined $500 with no criminal conviction recorded.