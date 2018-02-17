Scurry into Keppel Sands for the March Krabtastic Festival

Keppel Sands Krabtastic Festival is home of the World Mud Crab Tying Championships.

AFTER being lost at sea for the past decade, the Keppel Sands Community invites you to attend their resurrected Krabtastic Festival.

The festival promises to be a tropical themed magical family fun day featuring a tropical themed street parade, market stalls and food stalls, music, arts crab and Easter Bunny related events, competitions with plenty to see and do in the streets, parks and beach around Keppel Sands.

The Krabtastic festival is also home of the World Mud Crab Tying Championships.

Event coordinator for the Keppel Sands Krabtastic Festival, Tam Waters said the festival was intended to raise community awareness, cohesion and funds to strengthen, protect and enhance our community for present and future generations through conservation, education and recreation.

"There will be a fabtastic food (featuring seafood) and drinks picnic area in Schofield park with a large marquee with seating for over 200 people,” Ms Waters said.

"There will be market stalls in the streets. across from the shop there will be an amusement rides area, and an Easter Bunny and Krabby picnic area with entertainment for the kids also refreshments of tea, coffee, soft drinks, hot-cross buns and more.

"Funds raised from the festival will be divided equally between community groups to and support and develop community projects.”

Community Groups who stood to benefit included, the Australian South Sea Islander Movement, Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association, Keppel Sands Community Advancement League, Keppel Sands Rural Fire Brigade, Keppel Sands SES, Keppel Sands State School and Sandhills Community Sports and Social Club.

The Keppel Krabtastic came about originally due to the popularity of the crab-tying contest and field day conducted by the local S.E.S. group in 1979.

The first "Keppel Krabtastic” was inaugurated in 1981 which included the World's Crab-Tying Titles and became known as the "Smallest Town's Biggest Festival”.

Ms Waters said the festival was guaranteed to be a Krabtastic fantastic memorable experience for everyone.

It is set to take place on Easter Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 10am till 5pm. Gates open at 930am at Keppel Sands with a gold coin donation for admission.

For further details visit: www.krabtastic.com.au, email krabtastic@outlook.com, or phone 0402 866 976.