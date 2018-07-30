Seagulls defeat Brothers in A grade minor premiership

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers A Grade dug in deep against Yeppoon Seagulls in the minor premiership on Saturday, but were no match for mighty Gulls.

Despite the 22-12 loss, Brothers managed to remain on the heels of their opposition keep up the fast pace efforts throughout each half.

Brothers women's defeated Yeppoon 34-8, the U20s tied at 24-all and reserve grade Brothers won 34-8.

Saturday's acting coach for Brothers, Troy Lewis, said he was really happy with effort of his team.

"Two players stood up: Matt Baker and Riley Shadlow, and we had a new player make his debut; CJ Clark” Lewis said.

"Those three players played really well.

"Baker and Shadlow have played for Capras U18s and U20s this year... they brought their energy and Riley especially brought his ability and defence in the middle as hooker.

"Their experience was probably something that they added to the team... and being young, it's upwards from here.”

With a plenty sent off with 25 minutes to go, the team managed to maintain efforts to keep the scoring four tries to three.

"Yeppoon are definitely the benchmark and they will go into the final series as overwhelming favourites,” Lewis said.

"They've shown themselves to be the best in the competition so far and have only lost one game.

"We wanted to test ourselves against them to see where we were and we came up short but that's okay.

"They had better goal kicking, but the effort we put in for the last 25 minutes was pleasing.”

Next week, Brothers head to Woorabinda to test their skills against the local team and set themselves up for the final series.

"It looks as if Yeppoon will finish first, us second and Norths Devils third,” Lewis said.

"It looks like we will probably play Norths in the first week of the finals.

"We will be focusing on defending well in preparation for next week's game.”