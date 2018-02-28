Seagulls gunning for four-peat at Nines carnival in Rocky

LEADING ROLE: Gavin Hiscox impressed in his first game back for the Yeppoon Seagulls after calling time on his Capras career.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Scott Minto can feel a headache coming on - a selection headache, that is.

The Yeppoon Seagulls coach has a talented squad at his disposal this year and he knows he will have some hard decisions to make in the countdown to the 2018 Rockhampton competition kick-off in mid-March.

"We've got a lot of depth this year, which is a good thing. It's just a matter of fitting them all into a 17-man team,” he said.

Minto was impressed at the way his troops performed in their first pre-season hit-out against the Moranbah Miners at Webb Park on Saturday night.

About 500 spectators watched the entertaining contest, which ended in a 24-all draw.

The Yeppoon Seagulls celebrate a try against the Moranbah Miners in Saturday's trial game. CONTRIBUTED

"Before we played I said I thought we were around 20 per cent ahead of where we were at this time last year and I think that showed in the way we played,” Minto said.

"While Chris Sandow did not end up playing for Moranbah, Matt Minto was pulling the strings and showed glimpses of why he played at the highest level.

"It was a great opportunity for our boys to line up against a team boasting the calibre of players that Moranbah have.

"It would give our boys a lot of confidence knowing that they matched them on the night.

"As a whole, every player put their hand up for selection which is what you want.”

Seagulls' hooker George Grant produced a man-of-the-match performance against the Miners but Minto said there were a number of good performers in his side.

Sam Lollo finds some room to move in the game against the Moranbah Miners. CONTRIBUTED

Stalwart Gavin Hiscox impressed in his first game back for his club after calling time on his Capras career, Sam Lollo was strong, as were centres Christian Davies and Jeff Russell.

The halves pairing of Parry Boland and Cody Grills showed some flashes of brilliance, and Capras squad members Jamie Minto and Jace O'Neill also played well.

The Seagulls will this weekend look to extend their stranglehold on the annual Schwarz Excavations Nines in Rockhampton.

They are gunning for the four-peat in the men's first division and Minto said they would use the same formula that has led to their success for the past three years.

The Yeppoon Seagulls celebrate their three-peat at last year's Schwarz Excavation Nines. CONTRIBUTED

"We'll just go out and enjoy it; I think when you're relaxed you tend to play pretty well.

"Our aim is to play some good footy and let the results sort themselves out.

"I think the quality of our players in our side will make it happen.”

The Seagulls will be bolstered by Dylan Webber, who is returning from Wynnum Manly to play for his former club, and Matt Minto who is keen to play alongside his brother Jamie.

Minto said the 18-man squad would also include several young guns, including Denzel Wenitong and Daja Pulevaka who were "two up-and-comers to look out for”.

The Nines start at 8.30am on Saturday and continue through the weekend, with the grand finals from 3.45pm on Sunday.

For the draw and details, visit www.rrlnines.com.