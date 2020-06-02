Seamstress’ Bunnings bump ends up in court

A GOLD Coast seamstress is suing Bunnings for $317,000 for allegedly being hit in the head by a boom gate.

Angela Julienne Kraay claims she has become reclusive and anxious and has been unable to sew quickly after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

The Upper Coomera woman last month lodged a claim against the hardware giant in the Southport District Court.

It is alleged Ms Kraay was walking through the timber yard of the Bunnings warehouse at Oxenford on August 21, 2015 when a boom-gate "suddenly lowered and a sharp metal sign" struck her on the front left side of her forehead.

Ms Kraay claims the incident left her with a mild traumatic brain injury which impairs her memory and cognitive ability.

"I used to love the outdoors, I ran a business as a seamstress and I spent as much time as possible with family and friends," she told the Bulletin in a written statement.

"Now I'm a recluse and prefer to stay home because I'm so anxious and have lost so much confidence, both professionally and personally."

It is alleged in court documents that the incident has also affected her business, as she cannot longer sew as quickly.

"Consequently, (Ms Kraay) has either had to turn down jobs or take longer to complete jobs," it is claimed.

Ms Kraay also needs more help from her husband to complete household chores, it is alleged.

Shine Lawyers senior solicitor Daniel Hemmings said the incident could have been prevented if Bunnings had "taken reasonable steps" to protect customers.

"We believe this wouldn't have happened if Bunnings had clear signage guiding pedestrians away from the vehicle exit and toward a designated walkway," she said.

"We also allege there were no flashing lights or sounds installed to warn customers when a boom gate was about to close.

In the court documents, Ms Kraay claims the injury could have been easily avoided if Bunnings had not failed to provide a marked walkway, prevented pedestrian access or removed the sharp metal sign.

Bunnings regional operations manager Margaret Walford said: "The safety of our team members, customers and the community is our number one priority and we are careful to ensure our stores and yards are safe."

She said Ms Kraay's claim will be reviewed and decided by the court.

Originally published as Seamstress' Bunnings bump ends up in court