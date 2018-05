COAST GUARD: The Yeppoon Coast Guard is conducting practise along the coast today.

IF you see a helicopter searching the seas off Farnborough Beach there is no need to worry.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard officers are training today along the coast practising search and rescue and water recovery operations.

The practise is set to take place for most of today with the operation wrapping up this afternoon.