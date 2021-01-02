Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Search called off for reported missing child

Tom Threadingham
2nd Jan 2021 8:24 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 8.30am Saturday:

Emergency services have called off a search for what appears to be a false report of a missing child.

Queensland Police, lifeguards and a rescue helicopter were involved in a search between 5pm and 7pm Friday after they received reports a child had gone missing in the water at Maroochydore.

The report was from a member of the public who said they saw a child in the water and then lost track of them.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman on Saturday said they had not received any official missing child reports and at this stage the search would not continue.

She said there appears to be no missing child.

Earlier 6pm Friday:

Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a person was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 5.30pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where a person was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a member of the public had reported seeing a child in the water and losing track of them.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

 

MORE TO COME

emergency services missing sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Oh God’: Hang glider pilot’s last words before crash

        Premium Content ‘Oh God’: Hang glider pilot’s last words before crash

        News 58 year old counting his blessings after terrifying ordeal in Yeppoon.

        LETTERS: Qld public transport system much to be desired

        Premium Content LETTERS: Qld public transport system much to be desired

        Letters to the Editor Today’s letter about Queensland’s public transport system and readers comments on...

        Latcham lays out mayoral policy priorities

        Premium Content Latcham lays out mayoral policy priorities

        Council News “I care about what the community thinks. That’s where I’m a little bit...

        Power station worker sues for $750k for crushed fingers

        Premium Content Power station worker sues for $750k for crushed fingers

        News He underwent multiple surgeries on his fingers and is no longer able to work