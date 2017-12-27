Search continues for kebab shop thief

Police hunt for an armed young man who held up Sunshine Kebabs and fled with cash.

POLICE are still investigating the armed robbery of Rockhampton's George Street Sunshine Kebabs store.

The robbery occurred at 3.30pm on Tuesday, when a male entered the restaurant and threatened a 37-year-old female employee with a knife while demanding money.

The male left the business with a sum of cash and the store's tip box.

The staff member was not physically injured and spoke with police about the robbery.

Police have reported that the male is described as Aboriginal in appearance, aged between 16 and 20 years.

He is 170cm tall with a slim build, and has curly black hair and facial hair.

No-one has yet been arrested or charged for the robbery.