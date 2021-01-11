Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
News

Search for ‘experienced’ walker missing in national park

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jan 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Search efforts have resumed this morning for a woman who has gone missing at Biggenden, west of Maryborough in the North Burnett Region.

It's believed the woman, aged in her 60s, became separated from her two male relatives while the group was walking along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park around 1:30pm.

The two men then raised the alarm at a nearby caravan, triggering a police search of the immediate area.

 

Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.
Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.

 

However, police were unable to locate the woman, who is reportedly an experienced walker.

 

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

Originally published as Search for 'experienced' walker missing in national park

More Stories

editors picks missing national park

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after 4WD rollover on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after 4WD rollover on Burnett Highway

        News Emergency services are racing to the Burnett Highway where he was discovered this morning

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him...

        CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        Premium Content CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        News The Moranbah couple moved in on Christmas Eve so they could have Christmas in their...

        Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

        Premium Content Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

        News Brooke Haidee Thompson made a stupid mistake and it cost her big time.