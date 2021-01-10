Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

38,000 Aussies are reported missing every year
News

Search for man in floodwaters

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A search is underway near a mine site for a man and his truck feared to have been swept away in floodwaters west of Townsville two days ago.

Ground crews, boats and aircraft have been called in to search near the 'surveyor mine site' area in Greenvale, north of Lynd, for the man and his truck, last accounted for on Friday night.

The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.
The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.


Police said the Townsville man, 38, had been driving a white FY series Hino along Kennedy Development Rd to a worksite on Friday night when he came across a flooded river.

The man told a colleague he would stop overnight near the river and reassess in the morning.

A colleague drove to meet the man on Saturday morning but he and his truck were not found.

An official multi-agency search was launched this morning as the man or his truck had still not been located. He has not been heard from since Friday night.

The truck's registration was 459WFJ Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Search for man in floodwaters

More Stories

emergency flooding missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Silver 4WD flees CQ beachside assault

        Premium Content Silver 4WD flees CQ beachside assault

        News Shocked witnesses called police just before 3pm.

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him...

        CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

        Premium Content CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

        Crime She removed the tags from several items and placed them in her bag.

        Runaway Suzuki rider clocked at 188 km/h outside Rocky

        Premium Content Runaway Suzuki rider clocked at 188 km/h outside Rocky

        News Refuses to stop for motorcycle police officer.