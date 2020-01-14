Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Environment

Search for man missing overboard off Qld coast

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Jan 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AIR and sea search is under way for a man missing off the coast of Yepoon since early this morning.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Queensland Police and Coast Guards are searching for the man who was believed to be knocked from a boat 15km out to sea from Rosslyn Bay.

Another man was also knocked into the water but managed to swim to safety.

The vessel is believed to have later run aground.

In a statement, AMSA said that the Cairns challenger Jet and RACQ rescue helicopter had been deployed for the search, with "further assets to be tasked shortly."

"Queensland Police have coordination of the search with AMSA assisting with its aerial assets," a spokesperson wrote.

More Stories

Show More
air search man hunt man overboard overboard

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        premium_icon Vehicle rolls on highway in western CQ

        News One person was hospitalised following the crash.

        Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

        premium_icon Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

        News Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.

        19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        premium_icon 19 Curious Planet stores close in another blow to retail

        News ‘No viable offers’ to sell Curious Planet, 19 stores close