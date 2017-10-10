Search for missing CQ man ends in tragedy

The search for Blair Delforce has come to an end after he was first missing from Emerald on September 20.

THE search for a missing Emerald man has ended in tragedy after he was found dead yesterday.

Family first raised concerns for Blair Delforce's safety on September 20, after he was last seen at a Reo Place address about 10.30pm.

In their initial call for public assistance, police reported the 32 year old suffered from a medical condition.

They last night confirmed Blair was found deceased, but were unable to clarify who located him or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police did however report there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and they would prepare a report for the coroner.

Blair was last seen wearing a shirt, work boots and possibly jeans.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman this morning said Blair's family had been notified.