The dogs were found in the areas surrounding Lake Broadwater and are currently in quarantine.
Search is on for abandoned dogs

by Meg Gannon
22nd Feb 2019 4:00 PM

A CHASE has begun to recover four puppies who were dumped at Lake Broadwater.

Four dogs, a mum and three of her puppies, have been recovered but a search remains for the last four puppies before they irreversibly damage the wildlife, or themselves.

Penney from Town and Home Farm Pet Care has been on the hunt for the dogs.

"When they were found, they were pretty poor," Penney said.

"And starving, absolutely starving."

Penney's first instinct was to spring into action, after threats to bait the dogs circulated.

"We're trying to do whatever we can to catch them because they are domestic dogs, and they'd be absolutely terrified," she said.

Penney contacted Peta Herrero from Best Friends Fur Ever Pet Rescue.

"We've had them in quarantine obviously... we don't know what diseases could be around," she said.

Michael Beattie from the RSPCA said there's no reason for dogs to be abandoned.

"Sometimes it's just total indifference, which is just really disturbing," he said.

Fears the dogs will turn wild are rife, as the chase continues to find the dogs.

"The fact that they were found in a conservation park with wildlife at risk, we need to get them out of there," Mrs Herrero said.

