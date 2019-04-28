Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is searching for what is believed to be a missing helicopter near Lawrence.
Search called off, missing helicopter false alarm

Tim Howard
by
28th Apr 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM

UPDATE11.30AM: A search for what was believed to be a missing helicopter near Lawrence has been called off.

Emergency services scrambled earlier this morning after a report came is saying a helicopter had crashed to the east of the village.

Search organisers called off the search about two hours later after the Westpac Helicopter scoured the area and was unable to find any sign of a crash.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY service personnel are believed to be searching for a helicopter that may have crashed between Lawrence and Maclean.

Early reports say a helicopter pilot reported seeing another helicopter go down and alerted emergency services to the possibility of a crash.

It is believed the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been sent to search the area and has been flying over the area for about 30 minutes.

Emergency services personnel will rendevous at the Larwrence Shop.

More to come.

