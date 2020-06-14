Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police alleged they found meth at the motel room.
Police alleged they found meth at the motel room.
Crime

Search of Rocky motel room allegedly uncovers bags of meth

Jack Evans
, jack.evans@capnews.com.au
14th Jun 2020 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN’S bail application was revoked in relation to supply and possession of a dangerous drug charges while he was already on bail for another set of drugs and weapons charges.

The prosecution alleged Adam John Maxwell, along with others, was picked up in a car where an ibuprofen packet containing 22.7g of methamphetamine was stashed at his feet.

During a subsequent search of a room at the Fitzroy Motor Inn in Rockhampton City, police found a further 40g of meth in a small black bag next to Mr Maxwell’s wallet and two smaller clip seal bags containing three grams of meth.

It was alleged that during an examination of Mr Maxwell’s phone, police found evidence of his intent to sell the drugs including providing the prices for certain quantities.

Mr Maxwell’s defence argued that bail be considered as there were others around during both drug seizures.

Magistrate Cameron Press described the prosecution’s case as “moderate to strong” when overturning the application for bail.

“The defendant points to the fact that there were other people around him – and it may well be, and if it appears that the evidence is weakened by the disclosure of statements of witnesses, it would be appropriate then for an application of bail (be made),” Magistrate Press said.

“But at this point, I am not satisfied that this defendant can show cause.

“He is an unacceptable risk of causing further offences.”

Magistrate Press also said the defendant was at risk of failing to appear.

Mr Maxwell was remanded to reappear in the Magistrates Court on August 3.

adam john maxwell drug supply charges meth amphetamine tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red Shield Appeal goes digital, Rocky club donates $12k

        premium_icon Red Shield Appeal goes digital, Rocky club donates $12k

        News ‘COVID-19 has placed many Australians under extreme pressure with more people calling on Salvos services than ever before.’

        GALLERY, VIDEO: Rocky’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

        premium_icon GALLERY, VIDEO: Rocky’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

        News ‘I worry about my children every time I’m not around them.’

        Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        premium_icon Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        News Police are asking for motorists who might have witnessed the Friday afternoon...

        New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        premium_icon New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        News Cockscomb is open to all retired and serving members of our defence forces and...