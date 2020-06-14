Search of Rocky motel room allegedly uncovers bags of meth

A MAN’S bail application was revoked in relation to supply and possession of a dangerous drug charges while he was already on bail for another set of drugs and weapons charges.

The prosecution alleged Adam John Maxwell, along with others, was picked up in a car where an ibuprofen packet containing 22.7g of methamphetamine was stashed at his feet.

During a subsequent search of a room at the Fitzroy Motor Inn in Rockhampton City, police found a further 40g of meth in a small black bag next to Mr Maxwell’s wallet and two smaller clip seal bags containing three grams of meth.

It was alleged that during an examination of Mr Maxwell’s phone, police found evidence of his intent to sell the drugs including providing the prices for certain quantities.

Mr Maxwell’s defence argued that bail be considered as there were others around during both drug seizures.

Magistrate Cameron Press described the prosecution’s case as “moderate to strong” when overturning the application for bail.

“The defendant points to the fact that there were other people around him – and it may well be, and if it appears that the evidence is weakened by the disclosure of statements of witnesses, it would be appropriate then for an application of bail (be made),” Magistrate Press said.

“But at this point, I am not satisfied that this defendant can show cause.

“He is an unacceptable risk of causing further offences.”

Magistrate Press also said the defendant was at risk of failing to appear.

Mr Maxwell was remanded to reappear in the Magistrates Court on August 3.