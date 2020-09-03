Search off for suspected cold case murder

The search for the body of missing mum Tina Greer has been called off after a police raiding into a property previously owned by a senior bikie.

But they have found items, including clothing, which have been sent for forensic testing.

The search for Tina Greer has been called off after she disappeared eight years ago in January 2012.

Ms Greer, 32, disappeared in January 2012 after travelling to Spicer's Gap, west of Brisbane, to visit her bikie boyfriend, veteran Finks outlaw motorcycle gang member Les 'Grumpy' Sharman.

Sharman was identified as a key suspect in her disappearance but died in a car crash in the Gold Coast hinterland in November 2018.

SES, Police and cadaver dogs searched a remote Bonogin property on Monday morning for her body. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Police on Monday executed a search warrant at an acreage property at Bonogin in the Gold Coast hinterland and spent three days combing the area with cadaver dogs.

The property was formerly owned by a senior Lone Wolf bikie who is facing serious unrelated charges.

Detectives said they were confident Sharman had murdered Ms Greer and was helped by others to dispose of her body at the Bonogin property.

However, the search failed to turn up any remains and was called off on Wednesday.

What happened in final hours of Tina Greer

Greer's daughter Lili, who was 13 when her mother vanished, told The Courier-Mail on Monday that she was worried whether her body would be found.

"It's positive that they've got to the point where they've launched a search, but if they don't find her I don't know how I'm going to feel," she said.

"There's been eight years and now with this (breakthrough) it feels like we're so close.

"I really hope they can find Mum."

Eight-year search for missing mum's bodyMs Greer said she also felt some form of vindication to hear police publicly label Sharman as her mother's likely killer.

"It's what we've always thought all along but it's good for the public to know that, and hopefully put that part of the mystery to bed."

Originally published as Search off for suspected cold case murder