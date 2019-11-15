Menu
Woody Point in Margate, close to where the swimmer was last seen. Picture: Lee Nuttall
Search resumes for swimmer last seen ‘in distress’

by Erin Smith, Elise Williams
15th Nov 2019 9:24 AM
WATER police, Polair and coast guard volunteers are back out searching for a swimmer reported missing off Margate, north of Brisbane last night.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a fresh search had started at dawn.

The male swimmer was spotted in the waters at Woody Point about 500m offshore around 6.30pm on Thursday.

A woman looking through binoculars spotted the man in a south easterly direction from the coast, frantically waving his arms and struggling in the water.

After a short time, the woman lost sight of the panicked swimmer.

A second woman who was fishing off the jetty at Woody Point reported seeing a man swimming in the same vicinity only a couple of hours earlier.

Water Police, Polair and Coast Guard vessels are currently conducting a search of the area.

Police are requesting that the male swimmer, or anyone with information concerning this report contact Policelink on 131444.

editors picks missing person search swimmer

