Matthew Philip Collins fronted a Yeppoon court on numerous drugs charges.
Search warrant uncovers cannabis plant growing in backyard

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
WHEN police asked a Yeppoon man if he had nurtured a two-metre cannabis plant found in his backyard, he had a witty response for them.

Matthew Philip Collins said he didn’t have to, as the seedling had been placed under a downpipe at his Lamberton St residence.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 12 to cannabis and methamphetamine possession, cannabis production, and possessing drug utensils.

The court heard that police had executed a search warrant at Collins’ residence on November 28. As well as the cannabis plant in the backyard, police found 85 grams of the drug in Collins’ lounge room along with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted that it had been eight years since Collins’ last drug conviction. He placed Collins on 18 months’ probation with conditions.

