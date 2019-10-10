Searching for a good Samaritan truckie to help out

QUEENSLAND charity organisation Food Bank is searching for a good Samaritan truck driver to help bring hundreds of meals to Rockhampton families in need.

What is required is a truck travelling from Brisbane to Rockhampton, with enough freezer space to cart a pallet load of meals to CQ.

Food Bank Queensland community development manager Benita Tiernan and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry visited a number of charities, including Hands of Compassion, last week after a trip to Food Bank’s Brisbane location left Ms Landry “very impressed”.

So impressed that she decided to put a call to action to help bring the meals up from Brisbane to worthy charities.

“We’ve got a couple of smaller agencies here in Yeppoon and Rockhampton that do give out the food for Food Bank,” she said.

Organisation FareShare is one of those organisations that works with Food Bank by supplying them with fresh meat, fruit and vegetables.

“(Food Bank) makes frozen meals in 400g lots or 1.2kg lots so we are putting out a bit of an SOS to trucking companies in this area to see if we could get a pallet load of these frozen meals up and distribute them basically to charities that have got people in crisis going there, costing these charities enormous amounts of money to feed them,” Ms Landry said.

Food Bank Queensland is the largest food rescue and food relief organisation in the state.

“Last financial year we did just shy of 12,800,000kg of food and groceries throughout our Morningside facility and we distribute that through a network of almost 260 charities across the state,” Ms Tiernan said.

“We have a partnership with FareShare, who specialise in high volume cooking, so they take our rescued ingredients and they turn them into nutritious meals and vacuum pack and freeze them and then we distribute them to the charities.

“We are really keen to see that product get here to CQ and into the hands of charities who are doing some fantastic work with food relief and crisis support.

“Food insecurity statistics in this country and in this state are alarming and a lot of it goes under the radar because people don’t like to ask for help and try and battle on as best they can.

“We try to rescue food that would otherwise go to landfill and pass it on.”

If you think you could help, call Ms Landry’s office on 4922 6604 or email michelle.landry.mp@aph.gov.au.

