Seaside honour on the shores of Shoalwater

WITH LOVE: Descendants and close relatives of Mr and Mrs May gathered at the Emu Park cemetery to unveil the plaque.

A LIFETIME of contribution to the Shoalwater community was marked by a bronze plaque in honour of former Livingstone Shire Council worker George May and his wife Helen last weekend.

The plaque was attached to a fragment piece of quartz rock taken from a large, iconic quart rock marker in the family's history at Shoalwater.

It was on this rock that George, his siblings and father cleaned their fish hauls from their nearby arrowhead fish trap.

The memorial plaque in respect George and Helen May.

The May family arrived in Emu Park in the 1920s and began their fishing endeavours with fish traps at Shoalwater and Tanby Point.

The family occupied a dwelling in the bushland on the north-western side of what was then named Mt Gilfillan, now named Mt Haven.

After Helen's family moved to Emu Park from Rockhampton, George and Helen married in 1945. George worked for the Livingstone Shire Council for many years while Helen maintained the household.

They occupied a house on council property not far from the original May family dwelling along the dirt road referred to then as The Lane.

Here they raised three children who attended the Emu Park State School following in the footsteps of their father and his siblings.

On June 2, descendants and close relatives of Mr and Mrs May gathered at the Emu Park cemetery to unveil a memorial plaque in their honour.

The plaque, in the memorial garden, had been fringed by a marine setting of sea shells, netting, drift wood and seaweed.

It was mounted on a rock fragment and set in the garden by Ten Commandments.