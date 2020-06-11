Season cancellation shocks premiership-winning footy coach

GAME OVER: The Rockhampton Rugby League has voted to cancel the 2020 senior season. Picture: File

GAME OVER: The Rockhampton Rugby League has voted to cancel the 2020 senior season. Picture: File

UPDATE 6PM: Shaun Goode said he was “shocked” when he got word about 4pm today that the Rockhampton Rugby League 2020 senior season was cancelled.

The Yeppoon Seagulls A-grade coach was preparing for the team’s first training session back tomorrow night; instead he is now planning on how to keep his playing group connected until the pre-season starts in November.

Goode always believed there would be some football played this year after the competition was suspended just days before the March kick-off in response to COVID-19.

However, the RRL board voted in a majority decision at the weekend to cancel the season, which denies Goode and his Seagulls outfit the chance to defend their title this year.

Yeppoon Seagulls coach Shaun Goode: “The boys were looking very sharp and keen for the chance to go back to back.”

“Initially I was shocked that the decision had been made so early,” Goode said.

“I firmly believe that we could have postponed the decision for a couple more weeks just to see if COVID restrictions eased earlier based on the fact Stage 2 eased 11 days early.”

RRL president Mick Johns said it was a hard decision but one that had to be made.

“It’s very hard, of course, because we all love rugby league and want to see it being played,” he said.

“There was the thinking that we hold on and hold on - but how long do you hold on for?

“At the same time, there were a lot of people saying we want an answer now.”

Johns had always maintained the season would not be financially viable if spectators could not attend games.

And in the end, it was the 100-person limit at venues, which was to come into effect on July 10 in Stage 3 of easing of restrictions, which ultimately decided it.

“On any given day we can have 200 people in attendance with teams, coaches, match officials and volunteers in our four grades,” he said.

The Yeppoon Seagulls will not get the chance to defend their premiership title this year. Picture: File

Goode agreed that if the 100-person limit stayed in place it would have made it unworkable. He was disappointed personally but moreso for his players. He also felt for some of the competition’s older marquee players who might decide not to play on next season.

“The boys were looking very sharp and keen for the chance to go back to back.

“They had been put on a pretty heavy training program and a lot of them looked the best they’ve looked condition-wise since I’ve known them.

“The best thing for Seagulls in general is we’re a very young playing group, the average age of the A-grade squad is about 24.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of members in our leadership group, and we’re planning on weekly catch-ups right through to pre-season, which is November for us.

“We’ll do a couple of bonding sessions to keep the crew together, and I’m confident we’re not going to lose anyone.”