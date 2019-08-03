Season heats up as AFL teams make last bids for finals

AUSSIE RULES: The AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Season continues to intensify this weekend as teams are running out of time to lock in their positions on the ladder or a last gasp chance to make the finals series.

Whilst all the finals teams throughout the senior competitions are all but locked away, there are still spots up for grabs in the youth competitions.

All eyes are on the battle for second spot in the senior men's competition with the Saints and the Panthers swapping spots throughout the year, and the battle could go down to the wire with percentage possibly being the determining factor.

In the women's competition, it's the Saints and the Roos that are currently locked on six wins each on the ladder.

This week's match will be a big confidence boost leading into the finals where the two teams will meet in the first elimination final.

Brothers currently have their hands on second spot in the reserves competition and are looking for the all-important double chance come finals.

However, the Panthers are hot on their heels, only one win behind them and the Saints are not out of the race either - a further four points behind the Panthers.

The matches at Boyne Oval this week are of major importance to both clubs as the Brothers head down for one of the toughest road trips in the competition with all senior matches having a major impact on each club's finals campaigns.

The Roos broke a long-standing drought against the Saints earlier in the year when they played at home but face a much tougher challenge this week when they take on the Saints on their home turf.

The Saints will be desperate for the win to keep their chances alive at finishing second and earning a double chance come finals.

A loss this week for the Saints would mean that these two teams will meet again in the elimination final, hosted in Gladstone.

In the reserves the Roos will have just as tough a challenge facing the Saints at home but they have been in some great form over the past month of footy and will be all too aware that a win here will all but secure them second spot on the ladder.

Whilst the Saints have had an up and down year in the reserve grade competition, a win this week could keep their hopes up of sneaking past both Brothers and Panthers into the all important second position.

The women's match gives us our first preview of finals action as both of these teams are certain to meet in the first elimination final.

It will be huge for the confidence of the winning team when they meet again in two weeks' time.

The Panthers will host the Gladstone Suns at the cricket grounds this week again these matches will have a big impact of the future of teams come finals time.

With the daunting challenge of facing the Yeppoon Swans in the final round of the home and away season a win here for the seniors is a must if they want to give themselves a chance of finishing the season in second position.

Not only is the four points a must for the team but the bigger the win the better, as it is likely they could finish on equal wins with the Saints and percentage becomes a factor.

Currently the Panthers have the edge on the Saints with a 153 to 136 percentage but this can change in the blink of an eye.

For the reserves a win here and a loss by Brothers will see them move up to equal second on the ladder, however it is the Roos that have the far superior percentage.

But football can be a funny game and no-one knows what is going to happen over the final two weeks of the season, so it is important to give yourself every opportunity by doing what you can control and that is securing the four points.

It will be a tough challenge for the Bulls this week as they host the all-conquering Yeppoon Swans in what will be their final home game for the season.

The Swans currently sit atop both the senior and reserves ladder and have been the bench mark all year.

The Reserves suffered their first loss of the season last week on the road which will give hope to many of the challengers, but the Seniors have been a different story being a class above the rest of the field and it is hard to see where the challenge will come from this late in the season.

The Bulls Reserves will take confidence out of a hard fought three-point victory over the Saints last week and will be hoping they can put the challenge to the Swans to give their home crowd a good show at home.

In the women's, the Bulls have again been one of the most consistent teams of the competition and were given a real challenge by the Saints last week, which would have been great preparation leading into finals.

They are locked in to second spot in the women's competition and will now have their sights on preparing their best squad for another assault on a premiership cup.