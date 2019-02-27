Seats, new footpath, bins, ramps among plans for streetscape

MOUNT Morgan hasn't seen the end of its beautifying facelift yet.

Councillors discussed in detail at the infrastructure committee meeting yesterday about the design plans to move forward.

Council gained $450,000 in funding from the Works for Queensland program and along with Council's own $185,000, they have planned to upgrade the footpath along Morgan St, from Central St to East St, in the CBD as part of the Mount Morgan streetscape project.

Plans for low and raised flower beds RRC

The new footpath will replace the existing asphalt/concrete with a single exposed aggregate concrete footpath.

As the street is quite steep, the new footpath will need to have a ramp and step design for disability and wheel chair compliance access.

Seven shop fronts will require this type of treatment with five one-step accesses and two two-step accesses which require a hand rail.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford noted her concerns on some of the presented design plans to make sure there was no edges people could fall down. The footpath has been planned to be complementary to the centre median design with amber and pearl colours.

Furniture and bin design plans RRC

There is also the possibility of flower beds, recycling bins and furniture in the way of chairs.

It was noted by councillors there may not be much room left for a thoroughfare if all this was installed as well as a ramp.

Cr Rutherford stated she hoped to do some more consultation with business owners later this week.