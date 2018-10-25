Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Seawall restoration goes ahead

25th Oct 2018 12:28 PM

CONSTRUCTION for the restoration of the Conway seawall is expected to begin later this year after the Whitsunday Regional Council received funding assistance last week.

The new seawall, which includes steps down to the beach, is being funded under the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

A meeting with residents, council and designers was held on October 4 to ensure that plans for the seawall were supported by the local community.

Deputy Mayor John Collins attended the meeting and said he was pleased with the engagement between the residents and other parties.

"We were able to review the plans for the seawall and steps in detail and hear from locals about their chief concerns for the area,” Cr Collins said.

"The location of the new steps, opposite Daniel Street, will re-open access to the beach for locals and visitors.

"The restored seawall will give our residents greater peace of mind as we head into storm season, by providing protection to homes which could be affected by storm surge.”

The design is currently being finalised and the tender for construction is expected to be advertised shortly.

conway seawall disaster relief funding livingstone shire council restoration project

Top Stories

    Why $38m for CQ shopping centre is money well spent

    premium_icon Why $38m for CQ shopping centre is money well spent

    Property Shopping centre offers forecast rate of return of 11 per cent per year

    Quality of girls comps at Western 7s impresses coach

    premium_icon Quality of girls comps at Western 7s impresses coach

    Rugby Union GALLERY, RESULTS: Rockhampton Barbarians score double in Emerald

    Broncos bombshell: Seibold set for top job

    premium_icon Broncos bombshell: Seibold set for top job

    Rugby League Anthony Seibold leading contender to take over as Broncos coach

    Local Partners