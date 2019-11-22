Second Aldi site possible

FOLLOWING highly successful trade since opening their first store in Rockhampton, Aldi has confirmed they still have an interest in a second store on the northside.

Since opening on October 2, the Allenstown store had served more than 65,000 customers in the first five weeks of trade.

It is also one of the busiest Aldi stores in Queensland.

“We’ve had a successful month since opening in Allenstown and have continued to see steady foot traffic throughout the store,” they said.

“The team is quickly adjusting to the demands and many of our store assistants have received training at Aldi Gladstone to help them adjust to the constant flow of customers.

“Our success could not have been possible without our experienced in-store leadership team who have been supporting and training new team members.”

Compared to other stores across the country, Aldi Allenstown has “its own unique pattern of trade”.

“There has been high demand for our products and we are enjoying the challenge of keeping up with such an enthusiastic customer base,” the spokesperson said.

“Our bread, fruit and vegetables, and fresh meat and fish are delivered to store and restocked daily,” the spokesperson said.

“We have also noticed a high number of shoppers stocking up on our frozen food range.

“As trade continues, we will get a clearer understanding of sales patterns, allowing us to become better placed to ensure full availability across our range.”

There has been some complaints from the public that the store closes too early.

The store is open from 8.30am to 8pm on weekdays while Woolworths and Coles are 8am to 9pm.

On Saturdays the store trades from 8am to 6pm and Sundays 9am to 6pm.

Aldi has advised they may extend the hours.

“Aldi Allenstown currently trades until 8pm and we will reconsider extending our trading hours in the new year, once our trading patterns stabilise,” the spokesperson said.

Aldi formally announced in February 2017 they would be coming to Rockhampton, with not just one store but two, on northside and southside.

The northisde store was pinned for a site on Yaamba Rd, in front of Spotlight.

An application for the site for a service station, shop, showroom and food and drink outlet was first made in November 2015 with an approval of June 2017. It has an expiry date of August 9, 2021.

Stockland Rockhampton issued a notice of discontinuance, appealing the development with legal action commencing in August 2017.

A Stockland spokesperson previously said the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with elements of Rockhampton’s planning scheme.

Following mediation, Stockland Rockhampton withdrew the appeal in March last year.

Aldi’s media team has previously advised The Morning Bulletin any questions in relation to the northside store should be directed to the landholders or applicants for the development as Aldi was not involved in the court process.

In their statement this month, they did however respond.

“Store staff have been thrilled with how the community has welcomed the new ALDI store and we maintain an interest in a second Aldi on the northside,” the spokesperson said.