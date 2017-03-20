Second boy dealt with over Stockland knife incident

MONDAY 2.50PM: A SECOND teenager has been dealt with by police in relation to an incident at Stockland Rockhampton yesterday.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said a second boy was dealt with in relation to one count of trespassing, one of possessing a knife and one of common assault.

Police are still looking to deal with a third teenager.

MONDAY 7.45AM: POLICE have spoken to one boy in relation to the incident at Stockland Rockhampton yesterday, where a knife was pulled on a fast-food employee.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the group of three boys had been banned from the shopping centre precinct, but were approached by the manager of McDonald's yesterday about 4.30pm when they were seen in the car park.

When they were told to leave, one of the young teens pulled a small pocket knife on the manager and allegedly made threats.

The spokesperson said officers had spoken to one of the boys, who was expected to be charged with trespassing.

They said officers were still looking to speak to the other two involved, including the boy who had the knife.

After reviewing CCTV footage, it's understood officers know the identities of the other two teens involved.

SUNDAY 5.10PM: POLICE are searching the area around Stockland Rockhampton after reports a man pulled a knife on an employee at a fast-food chain.

It's understood a boy, who was part of a group, pulled a knife on a McDonald's employee and threatened to stab him.

He then fled the scene and was seen in the vicinity of Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton.

One boy was described as wearing a purple t-shirt, the second wore a grey shirt while the third, who allegedly pulled out the knife, wore a black and white t-shirt and had long hair.