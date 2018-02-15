Brush with death turns CQ couple off life on the road

Deb Dekovic and her husband Shane Cooper 20 minutes before the fateful crash.

YEPPOON musician Deborah Dekovic and her husband Shane Cooper were enjoying a Saturday afternoon ride from Yeppoon to Rockhampton when a split second incident turned their worlds upside down.

The couple was travelling at 100km/hr when a vehicle pulled over in front of them took an unexpected U-turn and caused them to collide.

Shane, 52, was flown to Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition on the weekend, while his wife Deb, 45, was discharged from Rockhampton Hospital.

"I've got a fracture in the top of my tibula which leads into my knee," Deb said yesterday.

"And my interior crucial ligament, I think it's snapped but I go back in a few weeks to find out.

"Shane is not very good - he's got a broken pelvis, a shattered femur and a fracture in his tibia and probably a broken foot."

Shane Cooper and Deborah Dekovic-Cooper enjoying Valentines at Cocos Photo Contributed Contributed

Deb said Shane was still waiting to undergo surgery at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, with plans to operate currently set for today.

"Blood clots formed in his lungs so he had a blood filter in today (Wednesday) and has been lying with his leg in traction since Sunday," she said.

"I'm still scared - he's not out of the woods yet, but all you can do is hope for the best and wait."

The couple were heading from the coast to Rockhampton on the Saturday to watch a movie when they noticed a car parked on the left just past Mount Jim Crow.

"The car put on the indicator and Shane pulled over to the right to avoid him pulling out in front of us but then he did a U-turn so Shane had to cut back to the left.

"Then the guy saw us and freaked and completely stopped in the middle of the road.

"If he'd kept going we could've completely gone past."

However, the bike ended up colliding with the rear of the car.

"Shane took most of the hit," Deb said.

"He's a skilled cyclist and he knew what to do to minimise injury - I came away relatively unscathed."

Deb said the overwhelming support the couple has received from their loved ones and the community has been "heart warming".

Yeppoon man Shane Cooper was almost killed by a drink driver in December 2014. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

"Everyone has been amazing... and there are so many messages people have sent me asking if they can do anything to help," she said.

"My dad just come up from Sydney to help and my eldest son ... is coming up from New South Wales Sunday.

"My youngest son who is a student at St Brendan's has been an absolute legend looking after me the last few days. I couldn't have gotten through without him.

"We will definitely be leaning on friends."

The incident itself has been a jarring reminder of a crash Shane was in a few years ago when he collided with a drunk driver.

"I'm selling the bikes - no more riding," Deb said.

"It wasn't Shane's fault, it was someone else's. People that don't ride don't look out for motorcyclists.

Shane has warned people that accidents can happen to anyone. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

"We're not going to be on the bike any more - Shane almost died."

"I am very lucky to only have very sore ribs and a crunchy swollen knee," Deb said on her Facebook post.

"Shane is not so lucky. Shattered femur and broken pelvis. Not good and not out of the woods but alive.

"Life is so unpredictable and random. Feeling immense gratitude that he is alive."

Deb is well known across the Capricorn district for her enchanting musical talent and her involvement in numerous community events.

Singer/songwriter Deb passed on her love of the arts to her son and regularly performs with him as a mother and son team, DD Cooper and Will Hearn.

Deb began her showbiz career as a Balmain cheerleader before becoming a dancer for the NRL.

She was bitten by the musical bug when at the age of 16 she joined the cast of 42nd Street and toured Australia and New Zealand dancing, singing and acting.

Deb also spent time touring in professional musicals, including Hello Dolly and Jerry's Girls with Maricia Hines and Jeannie Little.

Deb made the move to the Capricorn Coast with her sons Will and Charlie in 2002, and for five years held tap dancing classes and music workshops.

She has also stolen the hearts of many locals at Club 28 gigs, and being a singer/songwriter for the band Nebraska Red.

Locals might also recognise Deb from her own band DD Cooper and the Flashtones.