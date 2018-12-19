Second business hit by vandals in Rocky graffiti spree
SOUTH Rockhampton was hit by a string of vandalism late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, and The Q Motel was just one of the businesses to suffer.
Manager Erin Smith was alerted to the presence of the trio of graffitists when she heard footsteps around midnight outside her Gladstone Rd business.
Business owners left fuming after building tagged by vandals
"I just missed them by five minutes,” she said.
"I heard footsteps on the concrete outside running through and I thought I'd go out and have a look.
"Then I got a notification on my phone from one of the cameras saying someone had been in the barbecue area.
"I went in and had a look at the big camera set up inside and see footage of them graffitiing at the back.”
The footsteps she had heard where from the group running away after being startled by a car driving into the back of the property.
"They were long gone and definitely went up Lanarch St towards Dawson Rd Butchery,” Ms Smith said.
The butchery was another business that was vandalised by the group, as well as a number of cars and homes along Lanarch St.
Ms Smith reported the incident to Rockhampton police and handed over surveillance footage which showed the three young people spray painting the motel's fence.
Ms Smith has since removed the tagging but says there is not much to be done to prevent other vandals following suite.
"It's such an open area so there's nothing much you can do,” she said.
"There have been a few people walking through and things like that and a couple of little thefts off the back table but nothing like this where they tag everything.”
Rockhampton police are currently investigating.