Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
News

Second car involved as man remains critical

by SAM FLANAGAN
14th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Reports suggest the man who was hit by a car in Townsville last night was also struck soon after by a second vehicle.

The incident occurred last night around 8pm on Paxton St in North Ward, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

On arrival paramedics began treating a 20-year-old man for significant head injuries as well as significant lower limb injuries.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said this morning that their initial inquiries suggest a second vehicle hit the man after he had already been struck.

Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.
It's believed police have spoken to the drivers of both vehicles and other witnesses as their investigations continue.

The man was transported to the Townsville University Hospital last night where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

