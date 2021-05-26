Menu
The Bill, supporting women seeking an abortion, has been reintroduced to state parliament. Picture: iStock
Second chance for abortion measure

by Angie Raphael
26th May 2021 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM

A Bill aiming to provide women with safe and private access to abortion health services has been reintroduced in Western Australia’s parliament after the legislation failed to pass the upper house before the state election.

The Public Health Amendment (Safe Access Zones) Bill provides for 24/7 safe access zones, which will also include any area within 150 metres of the boundary.

Banned behaviours within the zones will include:

  • Harassing, intimidating and threatening a person accessing abortion premises;
  • Communicating by any means about abortion in a manner that could be heard or seen by a person accessing a service that could cause them distress or anxiety;
  • Impeding a footpath, road or vehicle without reasonable excuse; and
  • Recording another person accessing the premises without their consent as well as distributing the recordings.
Elizabeth Smith at a protest about women’s health and access to abortion services in another jurisdiction. Picture: Mathew Farrell
Elizabeth Smith at a protest about women’s health and access to abortion services in another jurisdiction. Picture: Mathew Farrell

Under the plan, offenders would face a maximum penalty of $12,000 and 12 months’ imprisonment.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the aim was to ensure women undergoing abortions, as well as their supporters, were treated with compassion, respect and privacy.

“They deserve to access health services without fear of judgment or harassment, and staff who provide care at the health services also need protecting,” he said in a statement.

“This legislation will bring Western Australia into line with all other jurisdictions in Australia in having protective measures in place for those who are accessing abortion services.”

Women’s Interests Minister Simone McGurk said it was a “reasonable measure” that was already successfully helping women in other jurisdictions.

“It is well and truly time to bring Western Australia into line with the rest of the country,” she said.

A Health Department report last year found 70 per cent of the more than 4000 respondents backed safe access zones.

