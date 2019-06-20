Second CQ product called in to Qld under-18 team

RISING STAR: Central Queensland's Rhiannon Revell-Blair goes through her paces with teammates at the Queensland under-18 girls training camp on the Gold Coast.

RISING STAR: Central Queensland's Rhiannon Revell-Blair goes through her paces with teammates at the Queensland under-18 girls training camp on the Gold Coast. QRL Media/NRL Photos

RUGBY LEAGUE: An injury has resulted in Rockhampton's Mackenzie Reid being called into the Queensland under-18 girls team as 18th player.

She answered an SOS from selectors yesterday, flying down to meet up with the squad at their training camp on the Gold Coast.

Reid joins fellow Central Queensland product Rhiannon Revell-Blair who was named in the team for the inaugural interstate game against New South Wales at North Sydney Oval tomorrow.

It will be played as the curtain-raiser to the women's State of Origin, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Rockhampton's Jason Hetherington is coach of the Maroons women, and Dysart Bulls player Elle Stitt is the team's 18th player.

Revell-Blair is the most experienced representative in the under-18 team, having played with the Queensland women's team in the first official State of Origin last year.

Amanda Ohl, who coached both Revell-Blair and Reid in the champion Rockhampton Rustlers team, said Queensland selection was a fitting reward for the hard-working duo.

"Rhiannon burst onto the women's scene last year and played on the wing in the first ever women's State of Origin,” she said.

"She would have gained a lot of experience out of that campaign.

"She's a very smart footballer, she's very good defensively and she has an incredible ability to break a tackle.

"She has the ability to change a game.”

Mackenzie Reid in action for the Rockhampton Rustlers at the 47th Ballation carnival on the Sunshine Coast. Warren Lynam

Ohl described Reid as an "old head on young shoulders”.

That is what prompted Ohl to make the teen talent captain of the Rockhampton Rustlers who won back-to-back titles at the 47th Battalion carnival in May.

"Mackenzie's a real student of the game. She's forever wanting to learn and improve.

"She gives great service from hooker; and has a good understanding of identifying the right time to run and the right time to give the pass.

"I'm thrilled that she's been called in as the 18th player and it's a good indication that she is in the Queensland selectors' sights.”

The under-18 game starts at 5.45pm.