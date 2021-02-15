Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Environment

Second crocodile captured, killed in search

by Matt Taylor
15th Feb 2021 11:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECOND crocodile has been captured and euthanised in relation to the investigation of a missing person near Hinchinbrook Island.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed a 3m crocodile was captured and humanely euthanised overnight Sunday as part of their joint investigation with Queensland Police.

It follows the disappearance of well-known Cairns yachtie Andy Heard, who went missing from a small boat on Thursday.

Police search waters off Hinchinbrook Island for the missing man Andy Heard believed to have been taken by a crocodile Picture Supplied
Police search waters off Hinchinbrook Island for the missing man Andy Heard believed to have been taken by a crocodile Picture Supplied


The animal is now with police and a necropsy will be conducted.

The capture of the second crocodile comes after human remains were found inside a 4.2-metre crocodile which is believed to be involved in the death of 69-year-old Andy Heard.

That crocodile was examined by a specialist in Cairns overnight Friday, with human remains being located inside.

matthew.taylor5@news.com.au

Originally published as Second crocodile captured, killed in search

crocodiles editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Premium Content WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Weather Barcaldine’s the only CQ town forecast to be sunny today

        UPDATE: Three children taken to Longreach hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Three children taken to Longreach hospital

        News Police were on their way to another job when they came across the scene

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Family reveals toll cancer battle took as son gets all clear

        Premium Content Family reveals toll cancer battle took as son gets all clear

        Local Faces ‘It feels like we’ve been in a tornado and we’ve all been thrown out and have to...