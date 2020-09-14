Menu
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
News

Ipswich residents urged to get tested for coronavirus

Paige Ashby
14th Sep 2020 9:32 AM
Queensland has recorded zero new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, but Ipswich residents have been urged not to become complacent.

Speaking at today's virus update Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said there was still a risk of ongoing transmission in the West Moreton area.

Dr Young said the virus affected every cell in the body and left long lasting impacts on a number of organs.

She said she was concerned about the possibility of transmission in the Ipswich region, particularly in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna, and urged people to get tested if they developed any symptoms.

"This is a disease that we're learning more and more about every day," she said.

"This is a disease … that affects every single cell in the body. It is really important that we minimise the number of people who get this disease.

"That is really, really important. That's why we have the very strict protocols in Queensland for quarantine."

She also urged anyone who had visited those areas in the past 14 days and are presenting any symptoms to get tested immediately.

There are currently 30 active cases in the Sunshine State, with 2134 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Mr Miles said 24 of the active cases are in the West Moreton region, the epicentre of the state's latest cluster.

Mr Miles said while Queensland reported no new cases, the World Health Organisation overnight had reported more infections than any other day throughout the pandemic.

coronavirus editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

