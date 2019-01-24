A second dog stolen and painted

Matthew Bowdler’s ridgeback/bull arab cross Cerby went missing January 17, 2019, from an address on Red Hill Rd, Banyo. He was found the next day covered in silver spray paint and has been timid and cowering since.

A Banyo man is looking for whoever was responsible for stealing his dog, painting it silver and leaving it beaten and traumatised.

The case has striking similarities with the theft and spray painting of a border collie at Stafford Heights early last week.

Matthew Bowdler's dog Cerby went missing last Thursday night from an address on Red Hill Rd.

Someone found him at the newsagent near Banyo rail station early the next day and took him to a vet.

Mr Bowdler said the two-year-old ridgeback/bull arab cross had been sprayed with silver paint.

"He's shaken up. I'm pretty sure (he's been beaten)," he said.

There was no sign of physical injury but Mr Bowdler said Cerby was "real skittish" and "cowering".

"He's always been the type of dog that will run up and jump all over you. He wants pats and cuddles," he said.

"My boy has nothing but love in him and it breaks my heart someone would hurt him … so everyone be careful with your dogs," Mr Bowdler said.

The silver spray paint on Cerby.

"There's a**holes around.

"It's not funny, it's a poor little animal's life.

"They should have the same thing done to them. They need a bit of a smack in the mouth."

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beattie said the incident with the border collie at Stafford Heights was the only such case reported to the RSPCA.

To report animal cruelty, go to rspcaqld.org.au/contact-us/report-cruelty. In an emergency, phone 1300 264 625.