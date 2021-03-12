Second drug driving offence in 5 years for Rocky woman

A woman has lost her licence for seven months after her second drug driving conviction in five years.

Tamara Louise Meharg pleaded guilty on March 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted Meharg at 8am on January 7 on Kent St, Rockhampton, and she had marijuana in her system.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Meharg had a drug driving conviction in her record from 2017.

He fined her $700 and disqualified her from driving for seven months.