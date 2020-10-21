Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was attacked after another male attempted to damage his car. Photo: file photo
A man was attacked after another male attempted to damage his car. Photo: file photo
Breaking

Second elderly man hurt after vandal damages car

kaitlyn smith
21st Oct 2020 12:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews have tended to an elderly man who was injured during a public disturbance at North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred at McLaughlin St, Kawana around 12.40pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggested the alleged offender was attempting to damage the 70-year-old man’s vehicle.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, violent attack

It is then the man was reportedly attacked and pushed to the ground.

It is unclear at this time whether the parties are known to each other.

The victim is believed to have suffered injuries to his hand and back.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.

alleged assault kawana crime mclaughlin st rockhampton crime rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor’s ‘Cuts Bus’ arrival in CQ sparks debate over promises

        Premium Content Labor’s ‘Cuts Bus’ arrival in CQ sparks debate over promises

        News Just how the LNP will pay for its $26 billion in promises remains a mystery, but Labor claims nearly 32,000 public servant jobs will need to be cut.

        • 21st Oct 2020 1:40 PM
        Rocky Jockey Club’s special tribute for ‘Twiggy’

        Premium Content Rocky Jockey Club’s special tribute for ‘Twiggy’

        Horses How it plans to honour the popular racing identity, who lost his battle with cancer...

        UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, attack

        Premium Content UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after collision, attack

        Breaking The alleged attacker fled the scene after punching the man in the throat.

        Key roles for two of Rocky rugby league’s leading ladies

        Premium Content Key roles for two of Rocky rugby league’s leading ladies

        Rugby League Duo to take centre stage at NRLW grand final on Sunday.