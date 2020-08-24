Second half agony for Goats in tight Rocky loss

Following a colossal 68-5 win last week against Biloela, the GRUFC Goats were sent crashing back down to Earth following a late defeat to Brothers A in Rockhampton.

FIRST half ecstasy turned to second half agony for the Goats at the weekend, as the men’s side lost by three points at Rugby Park in Rockhampton.

After leading until the final minutes of the second half, club president Seamus O’Connor said the 22-18 loss to Brothers A was disappointing.

“It was very tight and we have a lot to learn heading into the last few games of the regular season,” he said.

“They got one down in the corner with about two minutes to go and they managed to kick the conversion from the sideline which took the result beyond doubt.”

If it wasn’t for some resolute Brothers defence in the dying seconds of the game Mr O’Connor believes they could have snatched a result.

“We sort of ground out near the end there and they showed some good defence and we didn’t get through, heartbreaking defeat,” he said.

The Goats’ discipline let them down, with Mr O’Connor saying they gave away too many penalties, which was disappointing after coming out of the box firing.

“We scored two tries in the first 20 minutes of the game and were up pretty convincingly at half time,” he said.

“It was disappointing to do that to ourselves.”

Mr O’Connor said the returning Craig Henderson, who had been out for weeks with injury, played really well at fullback and Caleb Van Lawick continued his charge for club player of the year.

The club is focused on upcoming fixtures and determined to put the weekend’s result behind them as the quest for a top four spot continues.

“They are must wins for us to secure ourselves a spot in the top four, we have dropped out of that equation for now into fifth spot,” he said.

“We got Mount Morgan this weekend, who put on a really good performance against Colts on the weekend and Cap Coast who have been really strong all year the week after.”

Gates open to Marley Brown Oval for free this Saturday at 4pm with kick off at 5pm.