Second high drink driving charge in three years for motorist

A DRINK driver who had no explanation as to why he drove, had a blood-alcohol content reading so high a magistrate stated he would have been deemed unable to control a vehicle.

Bradley Scott Slattery pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Slattery driving on East St at 7.15pm on June 26 and he admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving.

He said Slattery had a BAC of .162 and had previously been convicted for drink driving in 2017 with a BAC of .11.

Slattery told the court he was the sole carer of three young children and he worked full-time in the construction industry.



Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked for an explanation for the high reading, he said: “that high reading, you would have been deemed unable to be in control of a vehicle”.

Slattery said he didn’t have an explanation.

“I did have a rough week,” he added.

Slattery was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 11 months. Traffic convictions were recorded.